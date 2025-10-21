15 December 2025 - 2 PM EST

More than 25 years ago in October 2000 CPM Group identified the emergence of the Gold and Silver Renaissance, a structural, secular increase in global investor demand for gold and silver that would reshape these precious metals markets for decades to come.

Join Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group and Lon Shaver of Silvercorp for a special live webinar discussing the state of the renaissance, the forces driving it, and whether it may now be entering an accelerated phase.

In recent months gold and silver prices have surged. While investor demand for both metals have continued to increase, the prices movement of these commodities have started to show significant short-term volatility. CPM does not view this as a top of a long-term cyclical and secular increase in metals prices, but merely a way-station in a sea-change in the global economy and gold and silver markets that has a lot longer time to come.

During this session Jeffrey and Lon will discuss the underlying economic, political, and financial factors supporting historically high investment demand, the durability of gold and silver at current price levels, and what the next phase of this long-term bull market may look like.

