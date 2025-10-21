1. Dec 9, 2025

1. With DOGE now destroyed, financially impaled US citizens wait for tariff taxes (and Godot?) to bail them out.

2. Sadly, Treasury boss Scotty Bessent sounds like an Orwell book character as he eagerly tells his marks that government taxes are not taxes.

3. Got gold?

4. Citizens with no gold need to get some, and those who have this supreme form of money should want to get more.

5. For further insight into the matter. If sellers are giving up, buyers are too.

6. Eastern governments are generally at least as indebted as those in the West, and more so in many cases. The difference between the two zones is that the citizens of the East view gold as their saving grace, while in the West the citizens still have a ridiculous obsession with government fiat.

7. Click to enlarge this long-term gold versus fiat chart. Tariff taxes can’t save fiat from being obliterated by gold and nor, quite frankly, can gold revaluation.

8. Gold analysts should be pushing the US Treasury to buy gold daily or even hourly rather than fantasizing that a modest 8000ton stockpile (which is tiny relative to the economy) can be revalued successfully… while the government spends even more wastefully and goes deeper into debt.

9. Soon it will be 100 years since the US government bought even a gram of gold. That’s the mark of an entity that is pathetic.

10. My suggestion is not to view the citizens of China and America as being in a race… because from the perspective of most citizens, there is no race.

11. Governments think life is a competition. The issue is compounded by mainstream media that focuses more on governments than citizens. The bottom line for chips:Selling them to China is going to increase growth there. In Asia, more growth means more citizen income and that of course means… more demand for gold.

12. In America, the desperate government pounds citizens and companies with tariff taxes to get revenues for itself. In China, the desperate government now pounds the citizens with taxes on jewellery made with gold… so the citizens turn to ETFs.

13. That’s more good news for gold because analysts in the West don’t focus on jewellery demand as much as on investment demand. They don’t realize that Eastern jewellery demand is investment demand. The move to ETFs will garner more attention from analysts in the West.

14. Gold has moved up nicely from the oversold zone for Stochastics (14,7,7 series) and now it’s overbought.

15. I don’t recommend selling physical gold for anything but land or emergency medical needs but selling around 30% of gold and silver ETF holdings into the $4200-$4400 zone for gold seems like a decent play for investors, and it’s one I’ve followed myself.

16. In a nutshell: gold can go higher, but it’s moved up tremendously in a relatively short (and joyous!) time. If it goes higher, the investor is very happy. If it dips significantly, more can be bought.

17. Miners? The CDNX ran into a small brick wall at the key round number zone of 1000 and MACD (20,40,9 series) is now in conflict with Stochastics (14,7,7 series).

18. What can be said is that some profits can be booked, but the CDNX “raw juniors” market is quite different from the senior mine stock market, because when the CDNX falls, a myriad of individual junior miners often surge on their own mighty merits!

19. Junior mine stock investing isn’t for everyone, especially with size, but as this gargantuan gold bull era rollout continues, these miners look set to outperform everything!

20. What about the seniors? Well, let me start by saying that no investor likes to sell their holdings when the market is up, but it has to be done.

21. My suggestion is to view the situation like a race car; if you have a 1000 horsepower car and reduce it to 700 horsepower, it’s still a phenomenal car to drive.Further, most investors aren’t on a track. They’re on the street. Selling 30% of senior miners after this kind of mindboggling move up is a very sane approach to handling the gains.

22. I realize that most gold market analysts are focused on gold going to $5000 and of course it eventually goes there, simply because of the nature of fiat… but that doesn’t mean it goes there before there’s a dip that involves some emotional pain.

23. GDX is up about 20% from the last time Stochastics was overbought… in about a month! Annualized, that’s a massive rate of ascent.

24. This key oscillator is now overbought. It can stay overbought, as it did recently, but that doesn’t happen very often. If GDX shoots to $100 from here (possible, but unlikely), an investor holding 70% of what they had going into the current highs should still feel fantastic. If it tumbles to my buy zone of $68-$55, they are ready to buy!

Thanks!

Cheers