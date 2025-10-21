Both gold and silver are trading moderately higher today as traders position themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision, scheduled for announcement at 2:00 PM EST Wednesday following the conclusion of this month's FOMC meeting. Market participants will also closely monitor Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, seeking clarity on the central bank's policy trajectory heading into 2025.

Near-Certain Rate Cut Expected

According to Trading Economics, "Futures markets place a near certain chance on a 25 basis point move this week, which keeps the immediate path for policy easing open but leaves room for a hawkish cut scenario should officials signal a pause in early 2025." The CME's FedWatch Tool currently indicates an 87% probability of a quarter-point rate reduction at tomorrow's meeting, reflecting broad market consensus.

Central Bank Accumulation Continues Unabated

This dovish monetary policy stance continues to provide fundamental support for bullion demand, with central banks maintaining their position as substantial net buyers. China added to its official gold reserves for the 13th consecutive month in November, accumulating an additional 74.12 million troy ounces. This persistent accumulation by the People's Bank of China, coupled with strong buying from multiple other central banks and robust inflows into the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), represents a major structural driver behind gold's extraordinary 60% year-to-date advance.

The coordinated global central bank buying reflects broader concerns about currency devaluation, geopolitical uncertainty, and the strategic importance of diversifying reserves away from traditional dollar-denominated assets.

Mixed Employment Signals Keep Fed Data-Dependent

Recent government employment data presents a nuanced picture of the U.S. labor market. While the Labor Department reported that layoffs moved higher in October, the job market has remained fundamentally steady since summer according to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Job openings rose to approximately 7.67 million in October, a figure that—when combined with recent payroll data—reinforces the Federal Reserve's commitment to data-dependent decision-making.

This labor market resilience provides the Fed with flexibility to continue its easing cycle without concern of overheating the economy, while simultaneously avoiding the necessity of emergency rate cuts that might signal recession fears.

Not all analysts share the bullish outlook for precious metals. The bearish faction operates under the assumption that gold prices will retreat as the monetary policy easing cycle loses momentum next year. Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, notes the shifting rate cut expectations: "Derivatives are expecting two rate cuts in 2025, although a week ago, they were expecting three."

This recalibration of rate cut expectations reflects the market's assessment that the Fed may adopt a more cautious approach to further easing, particularly if inflation proves stickier than anticipated or if economic growth remains resilient. Such a scenario could potentially limit gold's upside, though the metal's current strength suggests the market is pricing in factors beyond interest rate policy alone.

As of this writing, gold futures based on the most active February 2025 contract are trading $30.30 higher, or approximately 0.72%, taking the precious metal to $4,213.20 per troy ounce. Silver is showing even stronger relative performance, with March futures up $2.57, or 4.38%, reaching $61.07 per troy ounce.

Today's gains in precious metals reflect a confluence of factors: supportive U.S. economic data that validates continued Fed easing, the overwhelming market expectation of tomorrow's rate cut, and the persistent structural demand from central banks that shows no signs of abating. As we approach the final FOMC decision of 2024, the precious metals complex appears well-positioned to maintain its bullish momentum, barring any unexpectedly hawkish guidance from Chairman Powell tomorrow afternoon.

Wishing you as always good trading,