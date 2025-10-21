Bitcoin Technical Positioning

Bitcoin's daily chart saw a decisive close back inside the TBO Cloud, notably piercing and closing above the next resistance fan line—a clear sign of bullish consolidation ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting. While market participants are widely expecting a rate cut, this price action suggests BTC has not fully priced in that outcome and remains in a consolidation phase that favors further upside.

On-Balance Volume crossed above its moving average, indicating increased buying pressure; full confirmation will follow once the MA flattens. A surprise 4-hour TBO Breakout printed yesterday, but noise at that timeframe tempers its reliability. The current bear flag remains valid until BTC closes above the rising resistance near $97,500.

Ethereum Strength and ETH/BTC Dynamics

Ethereum outperformed again, closing up 6% and printing a daily TBO Close Short signal—the first since April 26th’s pre-rally signal. Key technicals point toward a retest of TBO resistance at $4,797, a 44% move from current levels. On-Balance Volume’s MA has begun curling upward, and daily RSI briefly entered overbought territory above 70, underscoring growing bullish momentum.

The ETH/BTC pair also rallied, closing above its daily TBO Cloud with a target at 0.04163. This shift confirms Ethereum’s leadership in the current cycle and augments the case for broader altcoin strength.

Dominance Metrics and Macro Implications

Combined stablecoin dominance closed inside its daily TBO Cloud, marking a transition from “strong bullish” to “bearish consolidation” mode while the ascending TBO Slow line maintains a macro-bullish backdrop. Daily RSI remains comfortably above oversold levels, suggesting further declines are possible before stabilization.

Bitcoin dominance also slipped slightly but did not accelerate downward; its macro trend remains bearish under the TBO Slow line, implying continued erosion. Conversely, Ethereum dominance rose 3.66% and closed above its daily TBO Cloud, reinforcing Ethereum’s outperformance and setting the stage for potential altcoin rallies.

Total Market Cap and Select Altcoin Developments

The total crypto market cap tested its first overhead resistance fan for the eighth time; a daily close above this level would significantly bolster the bullish case. On the market cap chart, the price has already moved past the first fan and is advancing toward the second target. Additionally, the market cap closed inside the daily TBO Cloud, signaling a shift back to bullish consolidation, and OBV crossed above its moving average—all early reversal signs.

Individual alts show mixed setups. SOL confirmed a bullish divergence but failed to close inside its TBO Cloud despite OBV strength and declining volume. DOGE printed a bullish divergence cluster but also missed a cloud close. ADA, however, delivered both a bullish divergence and a close inside its TBO Cloud, accompanied by an OBV crossover, marking it as a leading candidate for further upside.

TradFi and Precious Metals Overview

The U.S. Dollar Index experienced an RSI reset after printing a daily TBO Close Long and is advancing toward the Fast line. USD/JPY halted at TBO resistance, with daily RSI forming a lower high and OBV below its moving average—conditions favoring a yen rebound. The S&P 500 failed again at TBO resistance near 6,880, and a weekly bearish divergence cluster remains unconfirmed until week’s end. The Nikkei briefly pierced short-term resistance but faces low volume, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng remain in bearish consolidation inside their TBO Clouds.

Gold trades in a tight range above its daily TBO Cloud with rising volume and an upward-pointing TBO Slow line, suggesting a higher-probability breakout than breakdown. Silver continues to set new all-time highs above $61, firmly in strong bullish mode with supporting RSI, OBV, and volume metrics.

TBO Breakouts and Early Altcoin Signals

Several 4-hour TBO Breakouts printed on BTC, ETH and LINK charts, though single breakouts can be noisy without a three-in-a-row pattern. Notably, BDX followed its breakout with a 16% surge. Yesterday’s TBO Breakouts also appeared on MNT, OKB, AAVE, PEPE, PENG, UVS, and MASA. Despite imperfect setups, these signals highlight early opportunities as capital shifts from stablecoins toward Ethereum and select alts.

