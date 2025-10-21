Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin remains in a phase of bullish consolidation within the daily TBO Cloud. On-Balance Volume has crossed above its white moving average, suggesting renewed accumulation, but additional volume is required to sustain upward momentum. Having traded above its first resistance fan line for three consecutive days, Bitcoin appears to have “conquered” that barrier, yet it remains confined within a bear flag pattern.

Bullish participants will focus on the potential break above near-term resistance around $98,400. Should Bitcoin fail to hold this level, the bear flag structure typically resolves with a break of support, a retest of that support as resistance, and a subsequent decline.

Ethereum Strength and Relative Performance

Despite a deeper pullback yesterday, Ethereum exhibits stronger relative strength compared to Bitcoin. Today’s candle is forming a second TBO Close Short signal, which, while not yet confirmed, adds to the bullish case for further upside. On-Balance Volume remains constructive, and valid TBO breakouts on the 4-hour chart suggest additional continuation.

In ETH/BTC terms, the pair dipped roughly 3% but nonetheless printed a TBO Open Long signal. The immediate target is TBO resistance at 0.04163, aligning with the broader expectation that Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin in the near term.

Dominance Metrics and Altcoin Sentiment

Stablecoin dominance closed below its support level yesterday, a favorable outcome that nonetheless awaits a TBO Close Long for bearish reversal confirmation. Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) generated a TBO Close Short, raising concerns that a rise in BTC.D typically precedes significant declines in altcoins.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Dominance (ETH.D) remains constructive. TBO resistance on ETH.D has declined from 14.54% to 12.90%, indicating trend momentum upward. Top-10 Dominance shows a TBO breakdown cluster on the 4-hour chart—currently ambiguous between exhaustion or continuation. Total Market Cap Excluding BTC and ETH (TOTALES) is poised to test its first resistance fan line, while Other Altcoins (OTHERS) are printing a TBT Bullish Divergence cluster but remain under macro bearish pressure per descending TBO Slow, OBV, and volume metrics.

Traditional Finance Indicators

The U.S. Dollar Index has fallen below the daily TBO Cloud, entering strong bearish mode with a potential drop to TBO support around 97. Daily RSI registered a higher low yesterday; a confirmation could signal bullish divergence and a rebound. S&P 500 futures continue to trade above the daily TBO Cloud in strong bullish mode, though a new all-time high has not yet been established despite stronger RSI and OBV readings amid below-average volume.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a new all-time high, and the VIX tested a local low at 14.85. Japan’s Nikkei remains below short-term overhead resistance with diminishing volume, while the Shanghai Composite is in the process of printing a TBO Open Short today, supported by bearish OBV momentum and declining volume.

Precious Metals Update

Gold broke out above its overhead resistance level, driving RSI to a higher local high at 78.59, though it remains below the next target near 90.83. Silver maintains robust technical strength, supported by sustained buying pressure and favorable momentum indicators.

Emerging Altcoin Opportunities

Many altcoins show initial bullish reversal signs but lack confirming volume and momentum. One example is MNT, which registered a TBO Close Short signal yesterday inside bullish consolidation within the Cloud. OBV is rising, yet volume remains weak. Its chart resembles July patterns, suggesting potential for an interim rally, though reaching TBO resistance at 2.8777 is unlikely.

Charts such as DASH and ENA are approaching overhead resistance after phases of consolidation. While Ethereum is expected to lead a short-lived altcoin rally, traders should await clear TBO Close Short reversal confirmations before committing, or alternatively, capitalize on choppy price action in the interim.

