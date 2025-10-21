Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin broke below its bear flag formation, confirming a bearish outcome. The immediate resistance to monitor is the previous support level at $88,850; a failed reclaim here would increase the likelihood of a deeper decline toward the $75,000 target. On a positive note, the daily close held above the TBO support at $86,000, though volume levels were insufficient to signal a decisive bottom.

Ethereum Performance and Dominance Metrics

Ethereum slipped below its daily TBO Cloud after peaking at $3,447, heading toward short-term support at $2,862. This weakness extended to the ETH/BTC pair. In dominance metrics, combined stablecoin dominance respected TBO resistance at 9.086%, with daily RSI failing to register higher highs, indicating waning strength.

Market Capitalization Trends

Bitcoin dominance has risen into the daily TBO Cloud, but neutral RSI suggests limited conviction. The daily TBO Slow line remains downward, affirming the bearish macro trend. Other altcoin dominance charts, including SOL.D, XRP.D, and OTHERS.D, show no significant bullish reversals. The total crypto market cap (TOTALES) dipped below short-term support but currently holds at daily TBO support. The total large-cap (TOTALE50) and mid-cap (TOTALE100) indices exhibit ongoing weakness, with no clear bullish signals. These patterns suggest a cautious stance until further support levels are tested or regained.

Traditional Financial Markets Overview

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues its descent following a TBO Open Short signal, with daily RSI forming lower lows. The next DXY target is approximately 97, after which a reversal could mirror June 2021’s rally, potentially pressuring equity markets. USD/JPY remains near 154, showing bearish divergence akin to late 2024. US equities—S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq—display weakness amid confirmed TBT bearish divergence clusters. The FANG index dropped over 2% and is triggering a TBO Open Short, with daily RSI at 18.23. Volatility (VIX) remains subdued around 17, while major Asian indices, including Nikkei, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng, face bearish consolidation or pressure below their respective TBO Clouds.

Commodities and Precious Metals

WTI crude oil fell below daily TBO support, down 2.18%, which may alleviate global cost pressures but lacks a rebound signal. Gold crossed above overhead resistance, with RSI making higher highs, yet price action suggests limited upward momentum and a likely return to the daily TBO Fast line near $4,206. Silver’s pause contrasts with a rising platinum, highlighting divergent commodity trends.

Altcoins Technical Highlights

Tron retested its daily TBO Fast line, presenting a short opportunity, while Mantle continues its gradual ascent. Monero approaches TBO resistance at $435. Tokens such as TAO and ICP are sitting on daily TBO support, offering scalp long entries toward their fast lines. COAI is in the process of forming a second TBT bullish divergence, and CAKE tests its long-term support at $2.005. Other notable setups include MYX’s steady rally, WIF probing support near 0.330, ZORA’s second bullish divergence cluster, and FARTCOIN’s bullish consolidation within its TBO Cloud.

