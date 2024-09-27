Sept 15 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe after multiple shots were fired near his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, according to two sources briefed on the incident.

The shots originated outside the fence line of the course, the sources said. Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

The Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, raising questions about protection for candidates just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested Nov. 5 election in which he will face off against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident and were relieved to know that he is safe.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., cited local law enforcement as saying an AK-47 automatic weapon had been discovered in bushes and a suspect has been apprehended, according to a post on X.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm his account.

The Washington Post said Trump had been golfing at the course when the incident occurred. Secret Service agents took him to a holding room at the club, it said, citing two people briefed on what had happened.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palm Beach police service said they would hold a briefing on the incident at 4:30 p.m.

The first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The U.S. Secret Service's new acting director said in August that he was "ashamed" of a security lapse that led to the assassination attempt.

