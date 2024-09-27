The governor of South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo has approved the resumption of all mining activities in the region but said authorities would continue their investigation into the sector.

All mining activities in the restive region, which is rich in minerals such as gold, copper, diamond, tin, tantalum and cobalt, were suspended in July when Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki ordered companies and operators to leave mining sites to “restore order to mining operations”.

In August, the suspension was lifted with the exception of gold extraction. A statement published by a government spokesperson said back then that consultations with operators in the industry would continue.

Following a preliminary investigation after the ban in July, more than 550 mining operators out of nearly 650 were found to be operating without proper authorizations, a provincial mines minister told Reuters in early September.

He added that more than 45 people, including two magistrates, involved in fraud and the illegal exploitation of minerals in the province had been arrested.

“Today, we’re opening up mining activities throughout the region,” governor Sadiki told mining operators during a meeting on Monday.

He added that a team would be dispatched to carry out investigations into each mining company to prevent the exploitation of the local population.

“If they violate any of our commitments, we’ll shut down that company or cooperative and hit them with exemplary fines,” the governor warned.

Authorities in South Kivu province have previously accused several firms of illegal activities, including mining without permits, dumping chemicals into water sources and underpaying workers.

