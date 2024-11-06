Santiago – Chile’s state-run copper company Codelco registered its best production of the year during the month of October, Chairman Maximo Pacheco said on Thursday. “October was the best month in the year so far,” he said in a statement. “We were able to exceed our monthly production target and also that of the same month in 2023.” (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Fabian Cambero)

