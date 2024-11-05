WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The banking and finance industries are rapidly drawing up wish lists for lighter regulation under President Donald Trump's incoming administration as Wall Street sees a window of opportunity to influence policy.

Numerous financial trade groups are working on detailed lists to hand to Trump's transition team, according to four industry sources who asked not to be identified.

That follows weeks of outreach from Trump's team to industry groups, lawyers and lobbyists in preparing for a potential White House return in 2025, according to three sources familiar with the effort. Some of the trade groups want to deliver the wish lists urgently, two of the sources said.



The speed at which the transition team and industry are moving to identify potential regulatory relief underscores how aggressively the new administration could move.

Following Trump's resounding victory on Tuesday, that effort has gained momentum, with Trump allies asking industry players to detail what governmental issues they have and how they should be fixed.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment.



BANK INDUSTRY REQUESTS

The banking industry is keen to see the next administration step back on numerous contentious rule-writing projects, most notably proposed Basel III Endgame rules, that would require big banks to hold far more capital to reduce risk. Bank groups have pressed regulators for months to drastically curtail those plans and expect the next administration to start fresh or revamp the current product, according to three of the industry sources.

Banks are also likely to seek relief from fair-lending rules that they are battling in court, easier-to-navigate annual big-bank stress tests and a lighter evaluation of bank mergers, said three of the sources.

Banks and the broader financial industry will closely monitor an effort to write tax legislation in Congress, as many provisions of a 2017 tax law ushered through by Trump in his first term are set to expire. Among top industry priorities will be preserving lower corporate tax rates.

The private fund industry is focused on easing an aggressive agenda from the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as preserving the tax treatment of carried interest so it continues to be taxed as capital gains and not ordinary income, according to one person familiar with the matter.

"The reforms adopted over the last three-and-a-half years enhance efficiency, competition, and investor protection in the U.S. capital markets," a spokesperson said. "The agency’s enforcement actions have held wrongdoers accountable and returned billions to harmed investors.”

The four industry sources said outreach from Trump's team has already been more robust and detailed than in 2016, and suggests a more organized and efficient effort to build out the new administration. In addition to seeking policy recommendations, industry representatives say they also have been asked for input on potential high-level appointees to lead bank and financial regulators.

However, industry sources noted it could still take several weeks or months after Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20 to get some new regulatory chiefs installed, as the Senate is likely to consider higher-level cabinet picks first, two of the people said.



Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Chris Prentice, Michelle Price, Nupur Anand and Michelle Conlin; editing by Megan Davies and Rod Nickel