Chile’s state-owned copper producer Codelco has offered its refined copper output to Chinese clients at a premium of $89 per metric ton for 2025, largely unchanged from a year ago, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The copper premium, a fee on top of the London Metal Exchange prices charged to buyers, is a demand indicator for the metal widely used in power networks.
Codelco, the world’s top copper miner has been struggling to lift output after hitting historic lows in the last two years.
It is expected to produce 1.325 million to 1.352 million tons of copper this year.
(By Julian Luk; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.