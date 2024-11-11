Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were steady on Wednesday after in-line consumer price inflation data kept the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 30.5 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 43,880.46. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 1.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 5,985.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 5.1 points, or 0.03%, to 19,286.456 at the opening bell. Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.