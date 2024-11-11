Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments later in the day for clues on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.

The producer price index (PPI) reading for October and weekly jobless claims data are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"These numbers (PPI) better reflect corporate pricing power than the consumer price data, the tone should be consistent with a December rate cut," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Traders are broadly pricing in an 86% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's December meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bets on a December cut increased after Wednesday's consumer price index data, which was in line with forecasts.

Powell will provide an update on his economic outlook to business leaders in Dallas, a day after some Fed policymakers shifted their attention back to inflation risks as they weighed when, and how fast and far, to cut interest rates.

Policies under President-elect Donald Trump's administration are widely expected to add to inflationary pressures.

The Republican Party will control both houses of Congress when Trump takes office in January, Edison Research projected on Wednesday, enabling him to push an agenda of slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government.

Changing inflation expectations are clearly visible in the bond market, where the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has ticked up to its highest since July, which could limit gains for rate-sensitive equities.

Dow E-minis were up 85 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.04%.

Futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 0.6% after the index (.RUT), closed down nearly 1% on Wednesday.

Shares of cryptocurrency-focused companies rose on Thursday as bitcoin continued to climb on hopes of favorable policies under Trump. Coinbase Global (COIN.O), gained 3.8%, miner MARA Holdings (MARA.O), rose 2.6% and bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy (MSTR.O), was up 3.4% in premarket trading.

The Dow (.DJI), and the S&P 500 (.SPX), edged higher on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq lost ground.

Walt Disney (DIS.N), climbed 6.5% after reporting quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com were down 2.1% after the Chinese e-commerce group missed market estimates for quarterly revenue.

Cisco (CSCO.O), dipped 3.3% after the computer networking equipment maker forecast annual revenue broadly in line with estimates after the bell on Wednesday.

Tapestry (TPR.N), gained 7.2% after the Coach parent said it was terminating its $8.5 billion deal for Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings (CPRI.N), after the deal was blocked by a U.S. judge. Capri's shares fell 6%.

Remarks from Fed officials Thomas Barkin and John Williams are expected later in the day.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta