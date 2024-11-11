Nov 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that another rate cut in December is on the table, but it is not a "done deal".
"There’s more data that we will see between now and December, and we’ll have to continue to weigh what makes sense," Collins was quoted as saying in remarks made on Thursday.
"I don’t see an argument for maintaining restrictive policy when there is not evidence of new price pressures, and the old dynamics are perhaps unevenly and gradually resolving over time."
Reporting by Pretish M J in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.