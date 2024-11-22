Canada’s Barrick Gold said on Tuesday the Ontario Superior Court has dismissed a case against the miner brought by Tanzanian residents on security incidents in the country, as the courts lacked jurisdiction to consider the claims.

A group of 21 Tanzanian nationals had filed a lawsuit in Canada in November 2022, alleging that Barrick was complicit in extrajudicial killings by police guarding its North Mara mine.

Barrick owns a majority stake in North Mara Gold Mine Limited, located in northwest Tanzania, since 2019.

The lawsuit claimed that the miner “had effective and practical control” over Tanzanian police stationed at the mine.

Barrick said on Tuesday the case should not have been brought in Canada.

