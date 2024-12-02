LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors ploughed $136.4 billion into cash in the week to Wednesday, the biggest weekly inflow since March 2023, when markets were rattled by a regional banking crisis, according to a report from Bank of America on Friday.

They also snapped up $8.2 billion of stocks and $4.9 billion of bonds, but sold $0.4 billion of gold, Bank of America said, citing data from EPFR.

Crypto got a $3 billion injection, and clocked its largest four-week inflow ever, at $11 billion.



Buying of U.S. equities continued for the ninth consecutive week, with inflows into small caps specifically ballooning to a record high, the bank said.



