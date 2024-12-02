LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors ploughed $136.4 billion into cash in the week to Wednesday, the biggest weekly inflow since March 2023, when markets were rattled by a regional banking crisis, according to a report from Bank of America on Friday.
They also snapped up $8.2 billion of stocks and $4.9 billion of bonds, but sold $0.4 billion of gold, Bank of America said, citing data from EPFR.
Crypto got a $3 billion injection, and clocked its largest four-week inflow ever, at $11 billion.
Buying of U.S. equities continued for the ninth consecutive week, with inflows into small caps specifically ballooning to a record high, the bank said.
Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.