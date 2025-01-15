Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said he feels more comfortable that the labor market is stabilizing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. "I have over the last several months become more comfortable that this is a stabilization of the job market at a full-employment-like level, as opposed to something that was crashing through normal and turning into something worse," Goolsbee said in an interview this week, according to the Journal.



Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

