Feb 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended down on Wednesday after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading added to worries that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates anytime soon, while CVS Health and Gilead Sciences rallied after upbeat quarterly reports.

Nvidia (NVDA.O), and Amazon (AMZN.O), dipped more than 1%, with the two AI computing heavyweights weighing on the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab.

U.S. consumer prices increased in January by the most in nearly a year and a half, reinforcing the Fed's message that it was in no rush to resume cutting rates.

The surge in prices offered a cautionary note to President Donald Trump's push for tariffs on imported goods, which economists have panned as inflationary.

Interest rate futures now suggest traders see about a 70% chance the Fed will reduce rates by another 25 basis points by the end of 2025, down from about an 80% chance on Tuesday, according to CME Fedwatch.

"The market is digesting that the Fed may not cut at all. That's why the stock market is down, said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The S&P 500 declined 0.27% to end the session at 6,051.97 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.03% to 19,649.95 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.50% to 44,368.56 points.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, nine declined, led lower by energy (.SPNY), down 2.69%, followed by a 0.91% loss in real estate (.SPLRCR), opens new tab.

CVS Health (CVS.N), surged 15% after the healthcare conglomerate beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, hinting at improved performance under new CEO David Joyner.

Gilead Sciences (GILD.O), jumped 7.5% after the biotech company forecast 2025 earnings above analyst estimates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also began his second day of testimony before Congress on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he reiterated to the Senate Banking Committee that the U.S. central bank was in no rush to cut rates again.

January's reading is the last inflation reading before any direct impact from Trump's tariff measures, which went into effect this month.

Trump's trade advisers are finalizing plans for the reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports.

The Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," jumped to its highest in a week.

Treasury yields shot up after the inflation data, with the one on the 10-year note hitting its highest in over two weeks.

Lyft (LYFT.O), dropped 8% after the ride-hailing company forecast current-quarter gross bookings below estimates.

In extended trade, Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O), surged 5% after the stock trading platform reported quarterly revenue above analysts' expectations, fueled by frenetic trading activity following Trump's presidential election victory in November.

In Wednesday's session, declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 (.AD.SPX), by a 2.2-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new highs and 24 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 210 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 14.8 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 14.9 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

