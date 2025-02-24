CAPE TOWN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday there was strong uncertainty in developments surrounding U.S. tariffs and how other countries could respond.
"It was notable that many countries warned of high uncertainty on the global economic outlook," Ueda told reporters after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in South Africa.
Ueda said he expects U.S. policies, including on tariffs, to become clearer moving forward, adding that the BOJ would decide monetary policy by scrutinising how the U.S. moves affect global growth, markets and Japan's own economic outlook.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Heinrich
