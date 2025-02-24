Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% on Friday as the dollar held close to two-week highs after U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve may adopt a cautious stance on additional rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 1% at $2,846.19 an ounce by 01:44 p.m. ET (1844 GMT). Bullion has so far lost 3.1% for the week, its steepest weekly fall since November.

U.S. gold futures settled 1.6% lower at $2,848.50.

The dollar index (.DXY), was set for a weekly gain, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

"I think the main element impacting the gold and silver markets is the profit-taking in week-long liquidation (and) the strong U.S. dollar index," said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

Wall Street's main indexes had a subdued start as investors remain cautious over potential price pressures from President Trump's policies.

"Stock market losses have stoked deleveraging pressure in gold perpetuating the sell-off from Monday's record high," said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% in January, in line with expectations, after advancing by an unrevised 0.3% in December.

"The pricing for Fed expectations overall didn't really materially move. Ultimately it wasn't all that much of a driver for gold prices," Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in reference to the data.

Traders of futures contracts that settle to the Federal Reserve's policy rate maintained bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will resume cuts to short-term borrowing rates in June.

Higher interest rates dampen non-yielding bullion's appeal.

However, safe-haven gold is set for a second consecutive monthly gain, boosted broadly by concerns over Trump's tariff plans.

Trump said on Thursday his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will take effect on March 4, with an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $31, platinum lost 1.1% to $938.50 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $914. All three metals' prices looked set for monthly declines.

