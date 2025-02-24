GDANSK/TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - World stocks fell to their lowest levels in six weeks on Friday, and the dollar hovered near multi-week highs, as the prospect of higher U.S. tariffs sent jitters through markets and revived concerns about a global trade war.

Technology shares took an additional hit following a sharp sell-off in AI darling Nvidia (NVDA.O), and other so-called "Magnificent Seven" Wall Street mega-cap stocks, as investors judged the chipmaker's earnings report harshly a day after its release.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect on March 4 - not April 2 as he had suggested a day earlier - and said goods from China will be subject to an additional 10% duty. This week he also floated 25% tariffs on shipments from the European Union.

"A market that had reduced its sensitivity to recent tariff headlines has had to reconsider that reaction function," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"The skew for risk in the near term suggests the downside has further to go here."

Tariff fears sent risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar sliding, while the U.S. dollar was set for its best week since late January.

Bitcoin dipped below $80,000 for the first time in more than three months , following a towering rally late last year on optimism that the Trump administration would boost the asset class.

Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX), was down 0.3%, after the index fell about 0.5% on Thursday. The sub-index of technology stocks (.SX8P), slid 1.3%.

However, the pan-European index was up 0.3% on the week and was set to rise for a tenth consecutive week.

World stocks (.MIWO00000PUS), were on track for their worst week since mid-December, slumping more than 2%. On Friday, the index touched its lowest since January 17.

U.S. stock futures, however, were broadly higher , , suggesting Wall Street shares should recover some ground after a selloff the previous day.

A broadly firmer dollar weighed on commodities including gold.

EYES ON PCE

While the prospect of increasing tariffs has spurred dollar strength, it has also stoked worries about its impact on the U.S. economy.

Recent U.S. data have been soft, and traders have reacted by pricing in at least two quarter-point Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, with the first as early as July.

Investors will keep a close watch on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the PCE price index - set for release later in the day. Monthly non-farm payrolls figures are due a week from now.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HSI), slid 3.3%, and mainland blue chips (.CSI300), declined by 1.9%.

Many analysts project that Trump's trade policies raise the odds of additional stimulus from next week's meeting of China's National People's Congress.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers including the euro, yen and franc - touched 107.45 for the first time since February 13.

The euro languished around its lowest since February 13, after the single currency fell 0.8% on Thursday. It was last trading at around $1.03.

In the euro zone, preliminary data on Friday showed that French inflation dropped below 1% for the first time in four years in February.

Inflation also eased in four sizeable German states in February, preliminary data showed.

German national data are released later on Friday.

"With the European Central Bank meeting coming next week, it's interesting to see the inflation numbers," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

"The market usually moves more to these numbers from the big countries than the final euro area number that we get next week."

Bitcoin last changed hands 4.2% weaker at $80,726, after dipping to $78,273, its lowest since November 10.

Gold sagged 0.6% to $2,859 per ounce, the lowest since February 10.

