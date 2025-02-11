March 10 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar countered safe-haven demand amid trade war concerns, while investors looked to inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.

Spot gold was at $2,913.09 an ounce at 0946 GMT, while U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $2,920.10.



The dollar index (.DXY), opens new tab held above last week's four-month low, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.



Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said a rise in the dollar is weighing on bullion and he expects a further correction to below $2,900.

Meanwhile, market focus remains on trade tensions. In his latest warning to Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that reciprocal tariffs on dairy and lumber could be imminent.

Gold's success in holding above $2,900 reflects concerns about the wider economic picture and an ongoing heightened geopolitical risk environment, Frank Watson, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Traders are looking to U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday for U.S. interest rate cues.

The Fed has held interest rates so far this year after cutting three times in 2024. Market pricing reflects expectations of a further cut in June.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty but higher rates can dent the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Data showed top metals consumer China's consumer price index missed expectations in February and fell at the sharpest pace in 13 months, while producer price deflation persisted.

Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $32.59 an ounce, platinum rose 1% to $973 and palladium was up 0.5% at $952.68.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan