WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminum products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50%, in response to the province of Ontario placing, opens new tab a 25% tariff on electricity coming into the U.S.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning.



"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Trump wrote.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada."

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu;