WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday confirmed that a license allowing a wind-down of energy transactions with Russian financial institutions expired as scheduled this week under stiff sanctions imposed in the final days of Joe Biden's presidency. A Treasury spokesperson said that General License 8L, opens new tab expired at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The Biden administration granted the license on January 10 to clear remaining transactions as it banned energy financing deals with Russian banks, including Sberbank, VTB and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.



Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.