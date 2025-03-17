PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Global stock markets fell on Thursday as shares in some of the world's biggest carmakers tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on auto imports.

Trump announced 25% tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts imported into the United States late on Wednesday, prompting heavy losses in Japanese and South Korean stocks in Asian trading overnight.

Following the tariff announcement, U.S. automakers lost ground after the bell. General Motors (GM.N) slumped 6%, while shares in Ford (F.N) fell almost 5%, reflecting concerns about the impact on their supply chains.

European stocks fell in early trading, with shares in Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen taking a hit, along with BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE). The STOXX 600 hit a two-week low, down 0.5% on the day at 0958 GMT (.STOXX).

The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% (.FTSE) and Germany's DAX was also down 0.6% (.GDAXI), as investors braced for impact on Germany's automotive sector.

Euro zone bond yields dropped, with Germany's 2-year yield hitting its lowest since March 5 .

The tariffs are the latest escalation in a global trade war which investors fear will hurt growth and could stoke U.S. inflation.

On China, Trump said he may give Beijing some reduction in tariffs to get a deal done to sell TikTok, which helped Chinese shares outperform in Asian trading.Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said all options were on the table in response to the U.S. tariffs. Canada

said it could impose retaliatory duties, while the European Union expressed regret but was seeking negotiated solutions.

Trump has repeatedly touted plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on all countries on April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day". On Thursday, Trump said that these tariffs will be "lenient".

“Uncertainty on the tariff front remains high, which is really tough for both businesses but also investors to plan into the future, and of course it’s making it really difficult for investors to price risk," said Baylee Wakefield, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

“We all know that markets hate uncertainty and we are facing it on all fronts at the moment. I think that markets are going to be trading on sentiment until we’ve had that announcement next week."

In currency markets, the dollar index was down around 0.2% at 104.47 . The euro hit a three-week low of $1.0731 overnight, before recovering to trade around $1.0769 in early European trading .

"Perhaps the FX market is dealing with tariff fatigue, and apart from already being priced in, the muted reaction may be a result of Trump suggesting that next week's reciprocal tariffs could be quite lenient," ING's global head of markets, Chris Turner, said in a note.

Gold prices rose, up 0.7% on the day at $3,040 an ounce . Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast on Wednesday, citing stronger-than-expected ETF inflows and sustained central bank demand.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points, to trade at 4.3964%.

Oil prices fell as markets assessed the new tariffs. Brent crude futures were down 0.4% at $73.51 a barrel and U.S. West Texas

Intermediate crude futures fell 0.3% to $69.41 . Concerns more tariffs could weaken the global economy, denting energy demand, tend to weigh on crude prices.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, additional reporting by Stella Qiu and Jiaxing Li; Editing by Kim Coghill, Jamie Freed and Tomasz Janowski