April 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices pierced the $3,300 an ounce barrier to hit record highs as investors sought a refuge from the turbulence surrounding trade tensions between the United States and China.

Spot gold hit a record of $3,317.90 per ounce on Wednesday, resuming a rally based on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, robust central bank buying and prospects of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



"Gold is re-calibrating to reflect the current state of world affairs ... If the price is telling us something, then it’s a distinct warning bell," said independent analyst Ross Norman.



"High conviction buying that commenced about a year ago - likely unreported central bank buying - is being compounded by buying on price strength."

Bullion has gained around 26% so far this year, in a rise that has drawn comparisons with its 1980 rally during the Iranian Revolution, when prices shot up around 118% between November 1979 and January 1980.

Trump on Tuesday rolled out the latest of his tariff policies, ordering an investigation into potential new levies on all U.S. critical minerals imports and other goods.

Gold is traditionally used to hedge against political turmoil.

"Some longer-term gold owners are taking profit at these fresh record highs, but new inflows are also running strong," said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault.



Gold ETFs saw an inflow of 226.5 metric tons, worth $21.1 billion, in the first quarter of 2025, the largest amount since the first quarter of 2022, when markets were grappling with the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"ETF demand is the additional new component that had otherwise been missing and is certainly helping to fuel the rise," Norman added.

Gold has also gained from the lower dollar, near a three-year low, making bullion a more attractive investment for other currency holders.

"The next milestone for gold is $3,500. Expect that before too long," Norman added.

Central bank buying has further buoyed gold, with China's central bank adding to its reserves in March for the fifth straight month.

Gold posted 25 all-time highs this year, of which 13 are above the $3,000 level.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan, Daksh Grover and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by Pratima Desai and Barbara Lewis