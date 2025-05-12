WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday said in a social media post the U.S. Federal Reserve should cut rates "sooner, rather than later."
Trump also criticized the head of the central bank, Jerome Powell.
"THE CONSENSUS OF ALMOST EVERYBODY IS THAT, 'THE FED SHOULD CUT RATES SOONER, RATHER THAN LATER,'" Trump said in the post.
"Too Late Powell, a man legendary for being Too Late, will probably blow it again - But who knows???" Trump added.
Reporting by Bo Erickson; Editing by Rod Nickel and Diane Craft
