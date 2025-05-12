May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as traders sought bargains following the previous session's declines, while the market remains focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due later in the day.

Spot gold gained 0.4% to $3,312.05 an ounce by 08:56 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), after hitting a session low of $3,285.19 on Tuesday.



U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,310.60.

"The gold market has been kind of choppy recently, just reacting to fresh daily fundamental news events with no real trending price action. In the near term, market top is in place," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said.



"The minutes can be market movers. Market watchers are going to be looking at new comments on inflation this afternoon."

Minutes of the Fed's May policy meeting are due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). The meeting took place amid heightened concern over global trade tensions, following President Trump's early April announcement of major new import tariffs. Some of the most aggressive tariffs were eased or delayed a week later.

Gold, which performs well in a low-interest rate environment and serves as a safe haven during times of uncertainty, has gained 26% so far this year and hit a record high in April.



Goldman Sachs recommended on Wednesday a higher-than-usual allocation to gold in long-term portfolios, citing elevated risks to U.S. institutional credibility, pressure on the Fed, and sustained central bank demand.

Focus is also on Thursday's U.S. GDP data, Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and comments from U.S. central bank officials.

Elsewhere, gold imports to Switzerland from the United States jumped to the highest monthly level since at least 2012 in April after the exclusion of precious metals from U.S. import tariffs, data showed.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.20 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.8% to $1,088.65 and palladium eased 0.6% at $972.36.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise