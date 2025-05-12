June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a stronger-than-expected jobs report countered support from lingering geopolitical uncertainty, while silver touched its highest since 2012.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $3,356.29 an ounce, as of 9:11 a.m. ET (1311 GMT) and rose 2.1% for the week so far.



U.S. gold futures climbed 0.1% to $3,379.30.

A Labor Department report showed non-farm payrolls increased 139,000 in May, compared with estimates for a rise of 130,000, according to economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, in-line with estimates.



Data came in line with estimates, which is a negative for gold as the data suggests that the Fed is going to stay on hold for a little while, said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

Federal Reserve policymakers are seen as waiting until September to cut rates, with just one more cut in view by December, based on trading in short-term interest-rate futures, which also showed traders backing away from bets that would pay off if the Fed delivered a third rate cut by year's end.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. But higher rates reduce the appeal of bullion as it yields no interest.

On trade policy front there was little clarity after the highly anticipated call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

"These are very difficult negotiations and they're not going to be solved just on the phone. If the tariff headlines become negative, that's bullish for gold," Meir added.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $36.25, after hitting a more than 13-year high earlier.

Gains in silver "looks like it was driven by speculative flows seeing it way too cheap versus gold, the break above the $35/oz mark amplified the move," said Giovanni Staunovo, UBS analyst.

Platinum rose 3.4% to $1,168.60, highest level since March 2022, while palladium was up 2.7% at $1,033.19. Both the metals headed for weekly gains.

Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans