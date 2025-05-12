July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM.N), partnered with Coinbase (COIN.O), on Wednesday to allow customers to fund their wallets using its Chase credit cards and buy cryptocurrency on the exchange starting in fall 2025.

Once viewed warily by traditional financial institutions, the digital assets industry has gained enough traction among consumers and investors that large banks are now entering the space.



From custody services to card-linked purchases, financial heavyweights are increasingly offering crypto-related products and mulling new use cases for the tokens, signaling how far the once-nascent market has matured.

The cryptocurrency market recently touched a $4 trillion valuation and is expected to grow further as regulatory clarity in major markets such as the United States drives broader adoption.

Starting in 2026, Chase customers will be able to redeem credit card reward points for USDC, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, and directly link their bank accounts to Coinbase to fund crypto purchases.



Coinbase shares rose 3% in morning trading, after the partnership was announced.

Stablecoins are a type of token designed to shield users from price volatility and are widely used as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.

With rising demand for low-cost, instant transactions, stablecoins are poised for rapid growth as adoption spreads across payments, trading and emerging financial platforms.

"Crypto adoption is set to accelerate following the passage of the GENIUS Act," BCA Research said in a note. "Companies across the crypto ecosystem are well-positioned to benefit from digital asset growth and price appreciation."

Earlier this month, PNC (PNC.N), opens new tab said it was working with Coinbase to offer crypto trading to the bank's customers.

Coinbase shares have surged around 50% so far this year, giving the crypto exchange a market value of about $95 billion, through previous close.

The company recently secured a spot in the benchmark S&P 500 index, in a milestone for the industry.

