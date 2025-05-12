WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday again called on the Federal Reserve to lower benchmark rates after data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded more than expected in the second quarter. "2Q GDP JUST OUT: 3%, WAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED! “Too Late” MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE. No Inflation! Let people buy, and refinance, their homes!" Trump wrote on Truth Social as the central bank prepared to release its policy statement.



Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

