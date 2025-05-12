India’s GreenLine Mobility Solutions said on Monday it will invest 4 billion rupees ($45.7 million) to boost its electric truck supply fleet for miner Hindustan Zinc, replacing diesel vehicles.

Hindustan Zinc, which has set a 2050 net-zero carbon emission goal, will deploy electric trucks for the movement of materials between its mines and smelters, GreenLine said in a statement.

The funds will also be used to set up a commercial-scale battery-swapping infrastructure and double Hindustan Zinc’s liquefied natural gas-powered truck fleet to 200 for long-haul finished goods transport, GreenLine said.

The company had in April pledged $275 million to accelerate decarbonization of heavy trucks, in a move to cut logistics-related emissions.

