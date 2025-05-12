NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the administration's plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Trump also met with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his team to discuss Fannie and Freddie, a separate source said.

The administration had previously said it plans to take the firms public, but will keep oversight and guarantees in the mortgage market.



The White House declined to comment on private meetings.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Saeed Azhar, Editing by Lananh Nguyen