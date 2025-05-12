TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in one year as employment rose, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted index rose to 55.8 last month from 53.3 in June, posting its highest level since July 2024. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.



The gauge of employment edged up to an adjusted 51.2 from 49.5 in June, while the prices index was at 68.5, down from 70.2.



The unadjusted PMI was unchanged from June at 54.6. Reporting by Fergal Smith

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.