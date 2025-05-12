OTTAWA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy lost thousands of jobs in July sinking the share of people employed in the population to an eight-month low, data showed on Friday, as the labor market gave back substantial gains seen in the prior month.

The unemployment rate, however, remained steady but at a multi-year high level of 6.9%, Statistics Canada said.



The economy shed 40,800 jobs in July as against an net addition of 83,000 jobs in June, taking the employment rate, or the percentage of people employed out of the total working age population, to 60.7%, the agency said.



The employment rate was the lowest since the pandemic and the loss of jobs was concentrated amongst permanent employees, StatsCan said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the economy would add 13,500 jobs and the unemployment rate to tick up to 7%.

The bulk of the jobs losses occurred amongst youth, primarily aged 15 to 24 years, whose unemployment rate edged up to 14.6% in July, the highest rate since September 2010 barring the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Youth unemployment rate usually higher than the country's average. The employment rate amongst this group sank to 53.6%, lowest since November 1998 if pandemic years are excluded.

Statscan said that the youth were finding it tough to land a job in the current economic environment.

President Donald Trump's sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum and auto have hit the manufacturing sector hard. It has already rippled across other sectors hurting hiring intentions of companies, the Bank of Canada has previously said.

But the malaise of tariffs have not spiraled into a total meltdown of the jobs sector and employment else where has held up well, data showed.

Overall, there has been little net employment growth since the beginning of the year, StatsCan said, but clarified that the layoff rate was virtually unchanged at 1.1% in July compared with 12 months earlier.

The biggest decline in employment was observed in information, culture and recreation which lost 29,000 jobs, followed by 22,000 fewer jobs in construction and 19,000 jobs lost in business, building and other support services.

Employment rose in transportation and warehousing by over 26,000 or a jump of 2.4% in July.

The average hourly wage of permanent employees - a gauge closely tracked by the Bank of Canada to ascertain inflationary trends - grew by 3.5% in July from 3.2% to C$37.66.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Dale Smith