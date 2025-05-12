Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's team is reviewing new contenders to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, with a longtime economic consultant and a past Fed president added to the list, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Fed chair candidates include former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard; Marc Sumerlin, a former economic adviser to President George W. Bush; National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett; Fed governor Christopher Waller; and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, WSJ said, citing officials.



Bullard and Sumerlin are two of the possible nominees added to a list of about 10 people under consideration for the job, as per the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul