China is warning western companies against stockpiling rare earths or risk even greater shortages, as Beijing tightly controls supply of the metals that are vital for electric vehicles and other defense and civilian sectors, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (By Chandni Shah; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

