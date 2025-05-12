LIMA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Peru's gold exports to China surged in the first half of 2025 to surpass shipments from all of last year, according to government data released in August.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Global appetite for gold is rising amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Prices for the metal, a safe haven asset whose value typically rises in times of turmoil, hit record levels last year.

BY THE NUMBERS

Peru's gold exports to China reached $947 million in the first half of 2025, up nearly four times from the same period last year. That figure has been steadily rising. Peru exported $885 million in gold to China in 2024, a 410% increase from the $173 million in exports registered in 2023.



Peru's global gold exports surged 46% year-on-year in the six months through June, to total $8.57 billion.

CONTEXT

China ranks fourth as the biggest gold buyer from Peru, after Canada, India and Switzerland.

Local production of the precious metal has grown in recent years, along with concern that increasing amounts come from illegal mines that do not meet environmental regulations and are fueling violence.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Sarah Morland, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Sandra Maler