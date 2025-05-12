Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, on Friday posted a pre-tax profit of $429 million for the first half of 2025, down 34% from the $653 million reported in the same period last year. The state-owned miner said its own output totaled 634,000 metric tons, up 9% from the same period last year. It also lowered its 2025 production guidance to 1.34-1.37 million tons of copper, from a March estimate of 1.37-1.40 million tons. (By Fabian Cambero, Daina Beth Solomon and Sarah Morland)

