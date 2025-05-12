Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals on Wednesday said it has resumed operations in Snow Lake, Manitoba, following the decision made by the authorities to lift the mandatory evacuation order on August 22.

The company said that there has been no structural damage to its onsite surface infrastructure and facilities in Snow Lake.

Hudbay had temporarily suspended Snow Lake operations in early July due to a wildfire in northern Manitoba.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency late in May and urged thousands of people in northern and eastern parts of the province to evacuate, as wildfires spread in central and western Canada.

Canada’s second-worst wildfire season on record has already burned 7.8 million hectares and could continue for weeks, federal government officials said last week.

The company added it has completed an infrastructure safety review, including inspection of the shaft, and restarted the underground electrical infrastructure, since lifting of the evacuation order.

Snow Lake operations is expected to reach full production levels by early September and Hudbay remains on track to achieve its 2025 annual forecast in Manitoba despite the wildfire impacts.

