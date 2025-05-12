Sept 3 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of key economic data that could shape the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later this month.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index gained 0.01% to 1,696.30 points by 06:50 a.m. ET (1050 GMT). The benchmark index edged up to a record high on Tuesday.

Investors will closely watch Canada's unemployment data due on Friday for potential signals that could guide the central bank's rate-cut path later this month.

The BoC has kept rates steady at 2.75% at its last three meetings since March.

Data showed on Tuesday, Canada's manufacturing sector contracted in August for the seventh straight month as U.S. tariffs weighed on export demand.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed sharply lower in the first trading session of September as investors weighed a court ruling suggesting most of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs may be illegal, while a spike in longer-dated Treasury yields pressured equities.

In commodities, gold surged to a fresh record high and copper prices were steady, while oil prices fell by more than 1% on Wednesday.

In corporate news, Canadian oil and gas producer Strathcona Resources (SCR.TO), said it has purchased additional 6.66 million common shares of rival MEG Energy (MEG.TO), for about C$190.8 million ($138.09 million).

Focus will also be on U.S. job openings data for July later in the day.

Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore