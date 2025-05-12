Canada will soon unveil a series of promised measures to help the steel and aluminum sector deal with US tariffs, and will also aid canola farmers, government officials said on Thursday.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Toronto that aid designed to help aluminum companies overcome uncertainties caused by the tariffs would be rolled out in the coming days.

Joly also said Ottawa would help the steel sector pivot away from US markets, but did not give details.

Separately, the office of Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government would shortly announce measures to help canola farmers, who have been hit by Chinese tariffs against the oilseed crop.

The iPolitics news service, citing sources, said the government was preparing to make a series of major announcements on Friday, focusing on economic and industrial competitiveness. Carney’s office declined to comment.

Canada is still hoping for relief from US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos, and work to have the measures lifted is continuing, the federal minister in charge of bilateral trade said earlier on Thursday.

Dominic LeBlanc, speaking to reporters in Toronto, said Canada was seeking common ground with Washington on the matter.

(By David Ljunggren and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rod Nickel)