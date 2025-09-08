China’s rare earth exports in August fell 3.4% from July, customs data showed on Monday.

The world’s largest producer of rare earths last month exported 5,792 metric tons of a group of 17 minerals used in products vital for autos, consumer electronics and defence, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That compared to 5,994 tons in July and 4,723 tons in August 2024.

A fuller breakdown, including exports of rare earth magnets will be released on September 20.

China’s exports of rare earth magnets recovered to hit a six-month high in July.

In the first eight months of 2025, exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world’s largest producer jumped 14.5% from the prior year to 44,355 tons, the customs data showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)