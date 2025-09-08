Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is expected to soon resume production at a lithium mine in Yichun in southern China’s Jiangxi province, state media Securities Times reported on Tuesday.
CATL suspended operations at the Jianxiawo lithium mine after a licence expired on August 9, sparking a surge in lithium futures prices and the share prices of lithium miners.
Prices, however, retreated as supply concerns eased after a miner owned by Yongxing Special Materials secured a licence in the lithium hub of Yichun.
CATL did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
