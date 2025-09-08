Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by energy and industrial mining stocks, as Anglo American jumped on a merger deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE), closed up 0.2%. The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC), ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by consumer discretionary stocks.

Industrial miners (.FTNMX551020), rose 2.7%, led by Anglo American (AAL.L), opens new tab, which rose 9.1%, to top the FTSE 100, after the miner said it has agreed to merge with Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO), in a $53 billion deal to form a newly combined company Anglo Teck.

"The deal is a win for the UK stock market as the enlarged Anglo Teck group will have its primary listing in London," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Anglo clearly believes the UK works well as a listing venue and that sends a positive message to other businesses undergoing M&A."

Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010), advanced, tracking higher oil prices after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar.

Shell (SHEL.L), rose 1%, while BP (BP.L), advanced 1.3%.

Bank (.FTNMX301010), stocks also rose, with top lenders NatWest (NWG.L), and Barclays (BARC.L), among the top performers on the benchmark index.

On the flip side, personal goods (.FTNMX402040), stocks lost 6.7%, with Burberry (BRBY.L), falling 8.3% on cautious comments at a luxury conference.

The homebuilders' index (.FTNMX402020), also fell, with Berkeley (BKGH.L), down 1.8%, while Vistry (VTYV.L), fell 4.6%.

Though a survey showed British shoppers spent more in August, helped by summer weather, retail stocks (.FTNMX404010), declined 1.7%, dragged down by Dunelm (DNLM.L), opens new tab, which fell 9.9% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after it cautioned that it had yet to see signs of sustained recovery in consumer demand.

Other retailers, such as JD Sports Fashion (JD.L), and Howden Joinery (HWDN.L), also fell.

Among other moves, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L), fell 4.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100. Unilever (ULVR.L), was down 1.5%.

Computacenter (CCC.L), gained 3.8% after flagging a strong start to the third quarter.

Insurer Phoenix Group (PHNX.L), was up 1.8%, following a 7.6% decline in the previous session when it said it would rebrand as Standard Life in March 2026 and reported a larger-than-expected drop in book value due to market moves.

Reporting by Sukriti Gupta; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Alex Richardson