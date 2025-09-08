Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged up to a record high on Tuesday as energy stocks climbed and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), opens new tab agreed to merge with London-listed miner Anglo American <AAL.L, opens new tab>.

The S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), ended up 35.28 points, or 0.1%, at 29,063.01, inching past the record closing high posted on Friday.



The S&P 500 U.S. benchmark index also notched a record high close after a downward U.S. payrolls revision supported expectations the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates to shore up economic growth.



The planned merger between Teck and Anglo American would mark the mining sector's second-biggest M&A deal ever and forge a new global copper-focused heavyweight.

"The street seems to be seeing this deal as favorable for both parties," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

Teck's shares jumped 11.5%, while the materials group (.GSPTTMT), added 0.1% to extend its record-setting run.

Fed rate cut prospects helped underpin the price of gold . Oil settled 0.6% higher at $62.63 a barrel. The Israeli military said it carried out an attack on Hamas leadership in Qatari capital Doha.



Energy (.SPTTEN), rose 1.6%, with shares of Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), ending 2% higher.

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N), said it will acquire the remaining 50% stake in WRB Refining from Cenovus for $1.4 billion.

Still, six of 10 major sectors lost ground, including a decline of 0.4% for industrials.

Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas, Tasim Zahid and Richard Chang