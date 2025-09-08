Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, and BHP’s Escondida mine both posted year-on-year increases in production in July, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Thursday. Codelco’s production rose to 6.4% 118,500 metric tons while Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, saw a 7.8% increase to 114,800 tons. Collahuasi, a major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, saw output drop 27.2% to 34,200 tons. (By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Sarah Morland)

