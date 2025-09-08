Fatalities reported by gold mining companies rose last year, reversing a recent downward trend, according to a report published by precious metals consultancy, Metals Focus on Thursday.

Eight out of the 14 companies in the report recorded a combined 27 fatalities at mine sites in 2024, up from 24 in 2023.

Mining remains an inherently hazardous industry, with workers facing long-term health issues from noise, vibration and airborne particulates, Metals Focus noted in the report.

“More than half occurred in underground operations in Africa, where seismic and fall of ground incidents are more common due to the deep level nature of South African mining,” the report added.

However, six companies maintained zero fatality records, with Northern Star extending its fatality-free record to 11 years, while B2Gold marked nine years.

(By Anushree Mukherjee; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)