Canada named five major projects on Thursday it said would be eligible for fast-track approvals as part of a campaign to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on the United States as tariffs bite.

The government of Mark Carney, frustrated by a complex process that means it can take companies a decade or more to obtain approval for a mine or a pipeline, has set up a major projects office designed to slash red tape.

“We used to build big things in this country, and we used to build them quickly. It’s time to get back at it, and get on with it,” Prime Minister Carney told a televised press conference.

Among the five projects is a plan to double production of liquefied natural gas at the Shell-led LNG Canada plant in the western province of British Columbia.

The proposed expansion of the Red Chris gold and copper mine, operated by Newmont, and Foran’s plans to build a copper mine in Saskatchewan are also on the list, as are projects to expand Montreal’s terminal container port and to build a small modular nuclear reactor in Ontario.

