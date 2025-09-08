The Indonesian government is aiming to increase the state share of the copper and gold miner PT Freeport Indonesia by more than 10%, the country’s mining minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday.

Indonesia has flagged its interest in gaining more control over Freeport Indonesia in recent years, with Bahlil saying that it would be a condition for Freeport to extend its mining permit beyond 2041.

