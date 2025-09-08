The Indonesian government is aiming to increase the state share of the copper and gold miner PT Freeport Indonesia by more than 10%, the country’s mining minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday.
Indonesia has flagged its interest in gaining more control over Freeport Indonesia in recent years, with Bahlil saying that it would be a condition for Freeport to extend its mining permit beyond 2041.
(By Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by David Stanway)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.